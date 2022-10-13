Clay Sydney - Marrickville Studio

Time Out says

For a super relaxed pottery making experience, Clay Sydney is a great chilled-out option. As a fairly new company, they’re very enthusiastic and offer a wide range of workshops.

If you’re new to the ceramic scene, they offer taster classes, which give you an introduction to wheel-throwing, firing and glazing. If you’re an experienced ceramicist, they also rent out their spaces to members who want to work on their own projects.

They host wine and cheese hand-building classes on Friday nights where you’ll learn how to build mugs and mini vessels. The snacks are included and BYO drinks are encouraged.

Clay Sydney also provides private tailored classes. They offer workshops in their studio for groups of 10-30 people, and can bring the clay action off-site for groups of up to 100 amateur makers. Snacks are provided and you can bring your own beverages.