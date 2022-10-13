Sydney
Clay Sydney - Marrickville Studio

  • Marrickville
An image of the Clay Sydney studio featuring their pottery wheels
Photograph: Supplied
Sip wine and get your hands dirty making ceramic masterpieces

For a super relaxed pottery making experience, Clay Sydney is a great chilled-out option. As a fairly new company, they’re very enthusiastic and offer a wide range of workshops. 

If you’re new to the ceramic scene, they offer taster classes, which give you an introduction to wheel-throwing, firing and glazing. If you’re an experienced ceramicist, they also rent out their spaces to members who want to work on their own projects.

They host wine and cheese hand-building classes on Friday nights where you’ll learn how to build mugs and mini vessels. The snacks are included and BYO drinks are encouraged.

Clay Sydney also provides private tailored classes. They offer workshops in their studio for groups of 10-30 people, and can bring the clay action off-site for groups of up to 100 amateur makers. Snacks are provided and you can bring your own beverages.

Laeeqa Lutta

Details

Address:
146
Victoria Road
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
claysydney.com
0414 787 292

What’s on

Big Clay Day

Clay fiends, rejoice. The pottery demigods over at Clay Sydney are throwing a massive and totally free (that's right, free) neighbourhood clay party in Marrickville and you're all invited.  Kicking off on Saturday, October 15, Big Clay Day will be filled with a veritable bonanza of free pottery classes (of both the hand throwing and wheel-spinning variety), a ceramic market stall slinging Clay Sydney's pottery wares, and a gallery space that will be filled with the studio's sculptural pieces for all those interested in viewing.  The Time Out team has tried out Clay Sydney's boozy clay classes at the Enmore studio and we can vouch, they put on a muddy good time.  Everything will go down in Clay Sydney's Marrickville studio, with the vibes set to flow along the trajectory of local block party meets arty showdown, with them teaming up with the pastry lords over at Grumpy Donuts, the gin kings over at Poor Tom's Distillery, and the natural booze masters at Mixtape Brew to create a delicious day of locally-made food and fun.  When it comes to the clay classes, everything will be operating on a first come, first served basis. As such, if you're keen on throwing some shapes, you should aim to be the first one at the door, with the event going off from noon until 4pm on Saturday, October 15.

