Could Australia become a republic now that Queen Elizabeth II has died?

The question of whether the Land Down Under should remain in the Commonwealth is once again in the public consciousness

Australia has something of an on-again-off-again relationship with the monarchy. As part of the Commonwealth reigned over by the British Royals, the monarchy has remained a connective thread in Australian culture since the time of European invasion through to the present day, even after Australia became an independent country in 1901. However, as the modern-day monarchy has held an ever-more tenuous grip on its relevance, becoming closer to a group of mascots than genuine wielders of power (unless you’re Gough Whitlam), the question is now: do we really need a monarch at all?

Australians haven’t been officially asked this question since 1999, when there was a referendum over whether the Constitution should be amended to make Australia a republic. Just over half of Aussies – 54 per cent – voted to keep Queen Elizabeth II as the nation’s head of state rather than adopting a new system of government in which a president would be selected by the ruling government, in addition to the prime minister chosen by the electorate.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been unquestionably well-liked by the Australians since her first official trip to the Land Down Under in 1954, the first monarch in history to visit this far-flung corner of the former empire. Other royals such as Princess Diana, her sons, Princes William and Harry, and more recently, now queen-in-waiting Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, have also been embraced by the Australian public. However, there has long been a suggestion that the popularity enjoyed by the late Queen might not necessarily extend to her successor, King Charles III. Even Governor-General David Hurley, the monarchy’s representative in Australia, has previously said that there is likely to be renewed interest in breaking with the Crown in the wake of the Queen’s death.

Indeed, the possibility of Australia becoming a republic is already in motion, with prime minister Anthony Albanese appointing an assistant minister for the republic, the most conspicuous action to disentangle Australia from the royal family in more than 20 years.

However, there are a few indications that suggest an Australian republic is unlikely to become a reality, at least in the next few years. Firstly, the government is focused right now on a referendum to amend the constitution to formally recognise First Nations people, which should happen within the next year or so. Shoehorning in the question of becoming a republic while moving forward with the referendum on the Indigenous Voice is not something the government is likely to risk. Also, Victoria is set to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, an event that will be a major economic boost that could help revive the struggling tourism sector, which has yet to recover following the closure of Australia’s international borders in 2020.

There are also important, reciprocal arrangements between Australia and other English-speaking nations in the Commonwealth when it comes to immigration. For example, Working Holiday Visas not only bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Australia but also allow Australians to live and work in places like the UK and Canada.

So it looks like Australians will remain on team GodSaveTheKing, at least for now.