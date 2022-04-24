Time Out says

Get your skates on and roll call the squad, because a retro roller rink is popping up in Sydney for a whole month

From March 25 to April 24, visitors to the bustling hospo and entertainment enclave adjacent to the CBD will be able to live out their best Xanadu and Whip It fantasies at a range of special events at this pop-up roller rink.

The Darling Harbour Rollerama caters to all skill levels, from expert rollers to total noobs, and there’s even an enclosed beginners rink, especially for young kids and families, so there won’t be any unfortunate collisions while some pro is practicing their triple salchow. Either BYO skates (after all, roller skating was one of the most popular lockdown hobbies) or you can hire a pair at the skate shop. Too worried you’ll spend most of your session on the floor? Even the most bowlegged beginner will master the basics thanks to Rollerrama’s team of on-rink instructors, ready to offer top tips for skating success.

The fun all kicks off with a roller disco on March 25, where visitors can boogie under the disco ball while DJ Charlie Villas spins the tunes, from 4-10pm. For those who prefer to spectate than skate, the Roller Derby League demonstrations on March 27 are a must, with epic displays of skating skills throughout the day.

During the month-long pop-up, cheapskate Tuesdays will be in full effect, with a 25 per cent discount on regular ticket prices. Every Thursday, visitors can take part in the weekly fancy dress competition with ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s or futuristic get-up FTW.

Every Saturday morning, you can skate up a sweat at the Rollerfit classes but be sure to circle back on Saturday nights to catch the rolling schedule of top DJs who will be playing all month long.

If you're working up an appetite, you'll be well looked after with a range of food and drink options available. Two bars hosted at the Pumphouse Sydney Forecourt, including a snazzy airstream trailer serving up Mr Black Espresso Martinis on tap. There will also be roller-themed special offers at all the permanent eateries in the Darling Square precinct, so don’t be afraid to arrive hungry.

Tickets for rink access and rental skates are $25 per aduilt, although there are package deals for discounts if you attend with a group. Full details on how to book, special offers and food and drink options can be found here.