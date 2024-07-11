What if we told you that every month or so, a women-only strip club pops up in Sydney. Well, that’s exactly what we’re telling you. Now, listen up. Strip Her: The Pop Up is a sensual show with a twist. Instead of going to see a strip show as a voyeur, everyone that rocks up to this event will actually become the show instead. Before you worry, there’s absolutely nothing sleazy or sordid about this, and it’s designed with utmost inclusivity at heart, meaning that regardless of your sexual orientation, you’re welcome to come through and get down in a supportive space that’s built on powering up your individual sensuality. This is all the brainchild of Caitlin Erica, a stripper, birth doula and teacher who works to help women let go of internalised shame and step into their full "divine feminine power" in safe spaces that entirely support them. The night will flow along these exact lines, with participants invited to express their sensuality for nobody except themselves. This show is a bit of a revolutionary concept, with the stage open to any woman willing to strip down in a free-flowing dance that’s premised on you having as much fun as possible. The event creators seem very keen on labelling this as a ‘safe space’, which we reckon is a green flag for something that obviously has the potential to be pretty scary for those who aren’t used to it. Want to know more? We chatted to Caitlin Erica about sex, stripping, what made her start 'Strip Her' and her hottest things to do