The Pod Save the People host and Black Lives Matter leader share his idea of a better future together

“Hope is the belief that our tomorrows can be better than our todays. Hope is not magic; hope is work.”

These are the powerful words of Pod Save the People host, Black Lives Matter activist and co-founder of the Campaign Zero police reform movement DeRay Mckesson.

The idea that we can all do the hard work to build a better future together is at the heart of the Baltimore-based author's vision; Mckesson even called his memoir On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope. It's an ambition made all the more vital by the current global upheaval following the murder of George Floyd and the mass demonstrations that incident has sparked.

This insightful conversation with television presenter Faustina Agolley was recorded during Antidote 2019 and is as relevant as ever. It will go live on the Sydney Opera House’s digital platform, From Our House to Yours, on Friday, June 19 at 8pm and be available to stream anytime from then on.

