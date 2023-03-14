Sydney
Dharawal National Park Guided Indigenous Walking Tour

  • Things to do, Walks and tours
Indigenous guide in Dharawal National Park
Photograph: Supplied
Discover Dharawal National Park with local Indigenous guides

Just an hour away from Sydney’s CBD, Dharawal National Park provides stunning scenery and an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Until fairly recently, public access to the bushland was restricted. But now you can enjoy guided tours of the park one Saturday a month. Make sure to book.

The walks are designed for people of all fitness levels. There are also options for children, and wheelchair accessible tours. Guiding the way will be an Aboriginal Discovery Ranger who will share local knowledge about flora and fauna along the way, as well as Dreamtime stories that connect Indigenous Australians to the area.

Alice Ellis

