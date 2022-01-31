This Bondi collab is coming through with tropical styles, tasty tequila and slap-up seafood

Seafood and tequila: the combo we never knew we needed.

This summer, the ultimate Bondi team-up will be brought to life, between stylish Sydney-based resort wear brand, Double Rainbouu, and the popular waterside seafood hangout, North Bondi Fish. Patron tequila and their perfect Palomas will be flowing all summer long and the venue will be brought to life with Double Rainbouu’s vibrant tropical style, including bespoke uniforms for staff and plenty of epic merch up for grabs.

North Bondi Fish is known for its delicious seafood, so if this isn't an ideal time to visit, we’re not sure what is.

To book a spot, head over to the North Bondi Fish website.