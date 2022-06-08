Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Two children look through a window and point to something in the distance.
Photograph: Supplied/Anna Zhu

Eight unexpected ways to entertain the whole family at Sydney Opera House

From behind-the-scenes tours to music workshops, these family-friendly activities are certified crowd-pleasers

By Time Out in association with Sydney Opera House
Advertising

So you’ve taken the kids to every park, playground and beach in the city – now what? If you’re on the hunt for somewhere that will excite, inspire and entertain your little ones, look no further than the Sydney Opera House. There’s plenty on offer that will appeal to kids of all ages. So gather the family and make a beeline for the famous sails, there are unforgettable adventures to be had.

We're bringing you guides to the lesser-known sides of the Sydney Opera House. For a look at the coolest ways to rediscover the iconic venue check out our guide to its most surprising experiences. For a big, bold, night out like no other check out our guide to the Opera House's most epic events.

Five family-friendly activities

Junior Adventure Tour
Photographer: Anna Zhu

Junior Adventure Tour

Take your curious little ones behind the scenes of this legendary building. The Junior Adventure Tour is run by a team of expert guides, and is jam-packed with interactive activities, fun games and cool stories. There’s even the chance for kids to dress up in costume and pose with props – who knows, the experience may even inspire your budding performer to one day pursue a career on the hallowed stage. Tours go for one hour and will depart twice-daily during the April school holidays. To secure your tickets, head here.

Read more
Watch the Twits on stage
Photograph: Sydney Opera House online

Watch the Twits on stage

Roald Dahl's most wonderfully disgusting story will be brought to Sydney's school holiday crowd this July, with the Playhouse getting a visually vibrant and all-round awe-inspiring peformance from the same theatrical team that brought us Fantastic Mr Fox. The show if for everyone aged 5 and above, and will be running from July 2 to July 17. Tickets cost $39 per person.

Read more
Advertising
Alien Invasion
Photograph: Sydney Opera House online

Alien Invasion

This three-hour long school holiday workshop is all about finding a baby alien that was left behind at the Opera House. Kids will join theatre artist Alison Bennett on an interactive quest through the Opera House. This one-day only event is good for 5 to 9 year-olds, and will be kicking off on July 5 2022 at the Centre for Creativity, and tickets cost $50. 

Read more
Watch Tempo, Australia's national youth circus spin some tricks
Photograph: Supplied/NICA

Watch Tempo, Australia's national youth circus spin some tricks

The newest show from Australia's only youth circus, Tempo will be hitting the Opera House studio from July 10 to July 16. Kids of all ages can watch the circus performers (who are aged between 11 and 18) spin, twirl and whirl their way across the stage. Tickets cost $39, and this show is for all kids aged 6 and above. 

Advertising
Let's Make a Circus Show
Photograph: Ian Sutherland

Let's Make a Circus Show

From July 10 to July 16, the Centre of Creativity will again be putting on a creative workshop that's all about teaching 2 to 10 year-olds real circus skills, including how to juggle, balance and dive. Run in collaboration with the famous Flying Fruit Fly's Circus Director Anni Davey, this amazing workshop is a full day affair.

Tickets cash in at $40 per kid, so just make sure you're okay with them running away to join the circus. 

Read more
Hands on Art workshop
Photograph: Sydney Opera House online

Hands on Art workshop

From July 2 to July 17, the Centre of Creativity will be alive with free creative play sessions and hand-painting, with artists on hand (ahem) to paint you, and your child's hands with bright, geometric patterns and shapes that will be the envy of all the town. Totally free, and welcome to everyone of all ages (but particuarly recommend to 2 to 10 year-olds) this event is an incredible Sydney school holiday treat. 

Read more
Advertising
Kids Music Café
Photograph: Supplied

Kids Music Café

Tired of singing the same old nursery rhymes over and over again? Then it’s time to take your teeniest tots to the Kids Music Café. This interactive workshop provides your toddler with the ideal introduction to live music and instruments. Talented musicians from the Sydney Youth Orchestra will be on hand to perform child-friendly classics, and (best of all) each adult ticket also includes coffee and a slice of cake – what more could you want? The Kids Music Café season only goes for 35 minutes and kicks off on March 18 until June 3. You can book your place here.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.