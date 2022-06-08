Eight unexpected ways to entertain the whole family at Sydney Opera House

So you’ve taken the kids to every park, playground and beach in the city – now what? If you’re on the hunt for somewhere that will excite, inspire and entertain your little ones, look no further than the Sydney Opera House. There’s plenty on offer that will appeal to kids of all ages. So gather the family and make a beeline for the famous sails, there are unforgettable adventures to be had.

We're bringing you guides to the lesser-known sides of the Sydney Opera House. For a look at the coolest ways to rediscover the iconic venue check out our guide to its most surprising experiences. For a big, bold, night out like no other check out our guide to the Opera House's most epic events.