A CBD laneway is about to come alive with a fiesta of Latin music

One of the tiny silver linings of year that was? That Sydney is finally embracing its full, undeniable alfresco potential.



Just as eateries and bars across the city and the surrounding suburbs are making the most of the new outdoor dining zones, CBD Mexican eatery Esteban is jumping on the outdoor vibes train too, with its new program of live, late Latin music in the crook of its laneway home. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for three months, it's bringing the buzz of Mexico's streets to Temperance Lane with a rolling program of samba bands, tango artists, Cuban acoustic artists, salsa solos, and even a rumba and funk trio playing more than 20(!) instruments between them. Check out the full lineup here.

Jam to the tunes and pull up a table in the two-storey eatery, or outside close to the action. Esteban's regionally specific menu plates up Mexican dishes with a touch of whimsy and a whole lot of flavour. Insider tip: try the Margarita flight if you’re feeling like it’s going to be a night long enough to knock back all that tequila. Esteban is open until 1am, after all, so you’ve got some time to let loose.