Enjoy panoramic views of Sydney Harbour while you dine on the Luna Park Ferris wheel

You’ve probably heard of a square meal but now you can enjoy a round one, courtesy of Ferris Wheel Dining at Sydney's historic funfair, Luna Park. Now entering its seventh year, this quirky spin on the fine dining experience offers a three-course meal curated by Altum’s head chef, Dionisio Randazzo, complete with paired wines, all within the cosy confines of a two-person carriage on the Luna Park Ferris wheel.



Only available during Sydney’s warmer months, every Sunday from October to December, each two-hour reservation begins at ground level, with a chilled glass of 2016 Deviation Road Loftia Vintage Brut and elegant canapés. Then it’s time to ride, with Sydney’s stunning skyline and Harbour vistas coming into view as your carriage ascends.

The menu is fine dining with a modern European focus. Start with either Hiramasa kingfish crudo or beef carpaccio, followed by Kurobuta pork belly or fregola ai frutti di mare. Your choice of indulgent chocolate and hazelnut layer cake or rich buffalo ricotta cheesecake, accompanied by tea, coffee and petit fours, rounds out your evening.

The whole affair is fine-tuned for romance, with the breathtaking scenery, intimate setting and whimsical atmosphere ensuring love will quite literally be in the air. We can’t say exactly how many marriage proposals have taken place at Ferris Wheel Dining over the years, but it’s sure to be quite a few.

However, be warned, this isn’t a cheap date: a standard carriage for two will set you back $420, with the option to upgrade to the Cinderella carriage, decorated with twinkling lights fit for a fairy tale, for $520. Even so, reservations for this one-of-a-kind evening book-up fast, so be quick if you want to secure your table.