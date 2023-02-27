Find your happy place at the 2023 Sydney Royal Easter Show

There are certain names or events in life that can evoke wonderful memories that last a lifetime. The Sydney Royal Easter Show is one of them. From visiting the Farmyard Nursery and seeing all the cute animals to riding a rollercoaster, the Show bursts with excitement, surprise, and an electric energy unlike any other event in Sydney. That’s not even mentioning the sheer joy of biting into a piping hot Dagwood Dog smothered in tomato sauce and the buzz of choosing a showbag (Bertie Beetle, you will forever have our hearts).

First held in 1823, the Sydney Royal Easter Show celebrates Australian culture, from our rural traditions to our modern-day lifestyles, and draws in crowds of more than 828,000 attendees on average. So get out your calendar: the Show is returning from Thursday, April 6 to Monday, April 17 2023, at Sydney Showground at Sydney Olympic Park, and we’re excited already.

Featuring more than 12 hours of entertainment and activities daily (most of which are free after entry), marvellous exhibitions and awe-inspiring competitions (wood choppers, we’re looking at you), the Show is also the best value day out in Sydney. This year, you can expect brand new entertainment, hundreds of rides and games, more than 8,000 animals to meet, and delicious food offerings for every taste and budget.

Be amazed at the gravity-defying stunts from one of the world’s most daring escape artists, the bravery of the fire breathers, the brilliant drone display, and the acrobatic skills of the aerial web performer as they enter centre stage at the 2023 Show. Of course, all your favourite Show classics will be back including the David-and-Goliath trucks and the spectacular fireworks finale.

Bringing the country to the city, the Show spotlights what Australian agriculture has to offer. Think the Sydney Royal Flower and Garden Show to the Great Backyard Pumpkin Challenge and everything in between. And don’t forget, revenue generated from the Show goes towards the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS), which supports regional and rural communities in New South Wales. Everywhere you look throughout the Show you will see stories of innovation, adaptation and resilience. Come along and learn more about where your food comes from and meet some of the friendly farmers that grow and produce them along the way.

Early bird tickets for the Sydney Royal Easter Show are on sale now until Wednesday, April 5. There are great savings to be made with family tickets starting from $106 and adults from $41 per person, so get in quick. Note that ticket prices include public transportation, providing an easy way to get your family to and from the Show. The easy-to-use Carnival Fun Pass is also available: preload your Carnival Fun Pass early, save money and avoid the queues.

So, gather the family together, call up your friends and come along to the 2023 Sydney Royal Easter Show to make more memories. We’ll see you on the Ferris wheel!

