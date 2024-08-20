Subscribe
Five reasons you don’t want to miss Parramatta Lanes in 2024

Immerse yourself in the sounds, sights and flavours of Parramatta in this free maze of after-dark fun

A singer performing in front of a crowd
Photograph: Supplied/City of Parramatta
By Time Out in association with City of Parramatta
The award-winning Parramatta Lanes returns this spring with a colourful program of lively music, larger-than-life art and diverse street food. From October 23-26, hidden spaces and laneways in the Parramatta CBD will be bustling with activity as Sydney musicians, artists, chefs and brewers all come together for a free street festival like no other. Here’s a preview of the after-dark adventures waiting for you at Parramatta Lanes.

The best of Parramatta Lanes

Follow the rhythms of music

Photograph: Supplied/City of Parramatta

Find your vibe at one of Parramatta Lanes’ eight pop-up stages with diverse performances from more than 100 musical acts. From Bollywood tunes to pop punk, Italian hip-hop to indie, your ears will be spoilt for choice with a diverse mix of international and local bands – and it won’t even cost you a cent. Hear Colombian psychedelic funk trio Balthvs, the shoe gaze pop band from Bangkok Death of Heather, Melbourne artist Grace Cummings and Western Sydney’s Bodgea Collective, who are hosting their infamous Pass the Mic night. Plus, plenty of DJ booths will be scattered around the city so be on the lookout if you don’t want to miss the opportunity for a boogie. 

Find fascinating art

Photograph: Supplied/City of Parramatta

The dazzling art installations and exhibitions at Parramatta Lanes are also sure to impress. Immerse your senses in fascinating light installations that are set to make the city glow, make friends with a colossal cat installation by Lawrence Liang and Samuel Kim, and for a showstopping picture, pose next to a giant inflatable flower from Parer Studios. Watch out for the hoverboard dance performances from Shaun Parker & Company and the left field roving entertainment that is sure to be unforgettable.

Find your flavour

Photograph: Supplied/City of Parramatta

If you’ve been holding out for the dinner deets, it’s well worth the wait. The festival menu is huge and diverse, with more than 60 street stall regulars like Koi, Hoy Pinoy, Yummy Time Dumpling, Onigiri Lab, and new offerings Tee-lish, James & the Chocolate Berry and Spudhole. Parramatta has a stellar reputation for its multicultural food offerings, and the festival will deliver everything from chicken skewers to strawberry matcha, sushi and melt-in-your-mouth cookies. A handful of bars will also pop up at the festival including Archie Rose Distilling Co, Bar 30, Wats On, Kombi Keg and Karu Distillery. You can kickstart or round out the night here with classic cocktails, craft beers and infused spirits.

Celebrate in style at Powerhouse Lane

Photograph: Supplied/City of Parramatta

This year, Powerhouse has come on board as a festival partner and is set to introduce Powerhouse Lane. This new addition will celebrate all that Western Sydney has to offer with tasty food stalls curated in collaboration with award-winning social enterprise Welcome Merchant. Plus, Powerhouse Stage is set to bring the house down with a stellar line-up of RnB, soul and hip-hop artists and nights curated by We Are Warriors, FBi Radio and MC Trey.

What’s new at Parramatta Lanes

Photograph: Supplied/City of Parramatta

Beyond the new addition of Powerhouse Lane, this year's festival is set to be bigger than ever. Following a turnout of more than 180,000 people at 2023’s celebration, even more artists and vendors have come on board. You’ll find quirky activations across all corners of the CBD, including a rooftop car park which will be transformed with a bar and dining options from viral TikTok creators. This year will also introduce several new sites across the CBD including Justice Precinct, Brislington Gardens, Prince Alfred Square and a main stage in Leigh Memorial Church Car Park. Visit the website or grab a map on site to discover the full program. 

