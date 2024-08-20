Five reasons you don’t want to miss Parramatta Lanes in 2024

Find your vibe at one of Parramatta Lanes’ eight pop-up stages with diverse performances from more than 100 musical acts. From Bollywood tunes to pop punk, Italian hip-hop to indie, your ears will be spoilt for choice with a diverse mix of international and local bands – and it won’t even cost you a cent. Hear Colombian psychedelic funk trio Balthvs, the shoe gaze pop band from Bangkok Death of Heather, Melbourne artist Grace Cummings and Western Sydney’s Bodgea Collective, who are hosting their infamous Pass the Mic night. Plus, plenty of DJ booths will be scattered around the city so be on the lookout if you don’t want to miss the opportunity for a boogie.