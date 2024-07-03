4 unmissable experiences at Bondi Festival 2024

Play along activities for all ages
For the gamers out there, let your imagination loose in these immersive shows. Part-detective, part-murder-mystery game, Werewolves, returns to Bondi after taking out the Best Interactive Show prize at Adelaide Fringe 2023, tasking you with finding the monster in your midst. Suitable for ages ten and up. Gothic comedy show, Blood on the Clocktower: Live! brings the popular board game to life for a night of utter mayhem, as a group of comedians sort through lies, laughter, ghosts and bad singing to reveal who is the demon of the village. Got a night off from the kids? Or just looking for an excuse to brush up on your drawing skills? Spend an hour with Gladdy Drawing Club. Create your masterpiece under the guidance of guest artists at this interactive and body-positive life drawing class.