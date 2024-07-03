4 unmissable experiences at Bondi Festival 2024

It’s wintertime in Bondi and that means Sydney’s best beach gets fired up with arts, culture and experiences you can’t find anywhere else in town

Don’t let the winter chill stand in the way of having a good time. Bondi Festival is back from July 5-21, with three big weeks of comedy, dance, theatre, live music and plenty more fun for all-ages. Whether you’re looking for something out-of-the-ordinary (like experimental theatre or drag king comedy karaoke), or you’re keen for an old school spin around the ice rink, we’ve got you sorted for the best things to do and see at this ocean-side festival. There’s something for everyone (it’s Bondi after all) and most of it is under $36.

Read on for our top picks.