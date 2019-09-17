Show your support for stronger action on climate change by joining the Sydney climate strike

A global climate strike is happening this Friday, September 20, with Sydney’s climate-conscious students protesting shoulder-to-shoulder with the city’s climate-conscious workers.

The Not Business As Usual alliance is urging companies to let their employees take time off work to join their local strikes, with more than 1,500 companies nation-wide having already pledged their support.

The Sydney strike is part of more than 100 strikes planned across Australia, with strikes planned in all capital cities and in dozens of regional and rural towns. The strikers have three demands; no new coal, oil and gas projects (including the Adani Mine); 100 per cent renewable energy generation and exports by 2030; and the funding of a just transition and the creation of jobs for fossil-fuel workers and their communities.

The September 20 strike is happening three days before the UN meets for an emergency climate meeting in New York. A similar climate strike in March saw 150,000 Australians take to the street and 1.5 million people strike worldwide. Organisers are expecting an even stronger turn out this time.



Want to take part in the rally? The Sydney protest will kick off at 12pm in the Domain. Students, workers and anyone interested in showing their support for action on climate change are welcome to attend and you can ask you work to pledge their support by visiting Not Business As Usual.