After being a smash-hit last year, Science in the Scrub and Science in the Swamp are returning to Sydney this August.

The two exciting (and free!) events at Western Sydney Parklands (Lizard Log) and Centennial Park form part of Greater Sydney Parklands’ National Science Week celebrations and are expected to draw crowds of more than 18,000 Sydneysiders.

With more than 30 stalls to explore, native animals, live shows and a whole heap of uber cool scientists to talk to, the family-friendly events are a great way to get everyone of all ages involved.

At both pop-up villages, you can catch Dr Graham’s explosive science show, and design and fly your own mini helicopter. There will be working beehives to see how the busy little insects make honey (which you can sample), and a ‘robokids’ event to brace for the technological future that lies ahead. If you’re really brave, you can get right up close to Ginger: a life-sized Australovenator dinosaur.

Macquarie University will also be running hands on Indigenous science experiments exclusively at Science in the Scrub – which is part of their National Indigenous Science Education Program.

Science in the Scrub takes place on Sunday, August 11 from 11am to 3pm. Science in the Swamp is happening the week after on Sunday, August 18, from 11am to 3pm. Both events are free, and there’s no need to book your spot. Check out more info here.