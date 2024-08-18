Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Kids meeting a life size dinosaur
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Live science demonstration
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Kids looking at a afrog in a tank
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Centennial Parklands, Centennial Park

Greater Sydney Parklands’ free family events for National Science Week

Round up the little explorers – it’s time for an expedition through the scrub and swamp with Greater Sydney Parklands

By Caitlyn Todoroski for Time Out in association with Greater Sydney Parklands
Advertising

Time Out says

After being a smash-hit last year, Science in the Scrub and Science in the Swamp are returning to Sydney this August.

The two exciting (and free!) events at Western Sydney Parklands (Lizard Log) and Centennial Park form part of Greater Sydney Parklands’ National Science Week celebrations and are expected to draw crowds of more than 18,000 Sydneysiders. 

With more than 30 stalls to explore, native animals, live shows and a whole heap of uber cool scientists to talk to, the family-friendly events are a great way to get everyone of all ages involved.

At both pop-up villages, you can catch Dr Graham’s explosive science show, and design and fly your own mini helicopter. There will be working beehives to see how the busy little insects make honey (which you can sample), and a ‘robokids’ event to brace for the technological future that lies ahead. If you’re really brave, you can get right up close to Ginger: a life-sized Australovenator dinosaur. 

Macquarie University will also be running hands on Indigenous science experiments exclusively at Science in the Scrub – which is part of their National Indigenous Science Education Program.  

Science in the Scrub takes place on Sunday, August 11 from 11am to 3pm. Science in the Swamp is happening the week after on Sunday, August 18, from 11am to 3pm. Both events are free, and there’s no need to book your spot. Check out more info here.

Details

Event website:
www.greatersydneyparklands.nsw.gov.au/whats-on/national-science-week-2024?utm_source=paidmedia&utm_medium=timeout&utm_campaign=nationalscienceweek
Address
Centennial Parklands
Between Oxford Street, York, Darley, Alison & Lang Rds
Centennial Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
11am-3pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.