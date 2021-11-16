Get a taste of Greece at this three-day summer festival taking over Clark Island on Sydney Harbour

Since 2015, Sydneysiders have been changing into their best summer getups for an idyllic day at the Wine Island festival on Clark Island, trading the urban hustle and bustle for a chilled out vino paradise. The team behind that much-loved food and wine fest has also curated a brand-new event, which will have us travelling to the stunning islands of Greece without leaving Sydney.

Greek Island festival is turning Clark Island blue and white from March 25 - 27, showcasing a tasty lineup of Greek cuisine, wine, beer, spirits, and cocktail bars. There’ll even be a Santorini Spa for massage treatments, a Mount Olympus stage featuring live Greek music and dancing, and a Mykonos seaside stage with some epic Australian DJs.

Start your “Greek Island holiday” off with a glass of Amuse rosé on the short ferry ride over to Clark Island. Once you get there, become a tourist all over again and grab a feed at one of the many pop-up seaside Greek Tavernas. Think fried calamari, grilled prawns and octopus, spanakopita, souvlaki, gyros, loukoumades, and more. Then wash it down with a beverage from one of the island bars, including wines and sparkling from Attica, Arcadia, and Macedonia, beers from Chios Island and Atalanti, plus plenty of Greek-inspired cocktail creations, and even a Fever-Tree Greek Island Spritz bar.

If you love a good boogie, the Mykonos stage will be bringing the party bangers with DJs Tigerlily, Jolyon Petch, and Discovery (Daft Punk Tribute) on the lineup. For a more traditional experience, head up the stone steps to Mt Olympus, which will be serving up all the Greek live music and dancing.

Tickets to Greek Island start at $99 plus booking fees, which include return ferry transfers from King Street Wharf, a welcome drink, and a branded tote bag and reusable tumbler for your bevvies.

Since tickets to Wine Island always sell out fast, it’s recommended that you secure tickets early by signing up to the mailing list. Member pre-sale tickets go on sale on November 22 and general public tickets on November 24. See ya at Sydney's very own Santorini.