Hardtofind Markets

You’ll come across gifts that are hard to find, but easy to love

Online gift marketplace Hardtofind is hosting monthly markets in Moore Park’s Entertainment Quarter that’ll make present-shopping a cinch, whether it’s for a birthday, Christmas, anniversary or baby shower.

Discover quirky, whimsical designs that you won’t see in stores, from fashion and skincare to art and homewares.

You’ll get to meet and buy directly from sellers, many of whom are passionate craftspeople making their own products. Think hand-poured soy wax candles, screen printed linen cushion covers and herbal tisanes formulated in home kitchens.

If you’re really keen on outdoing the gifting competition, there’ll even be items that you can get personalised on the day, perhaps with a monogram, special message or date.

Make an enjoyable day out of the usually-taxing job of gift buying with live music from local bands, wine tasting and pop-up workshops.