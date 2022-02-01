Time Out Says

It’s time to get down to Hello Kitty Town, because Japan’s most beloved export has transformed Darling Square into a wonderland dedicated to the adorable cartoon cat, and it’s in town for three whole months. There's Hello Kitty magic of every size on offer, from cute souvenirs, merch and themed eats to a gigantic five-metre Hello Kitty inflatable statue. There is also a free outdoor exhibition featuring works by some of the world’s best illustrators inspired by a certain feline muse, including Aussie talents like Melbourne-based muralist Justine McAllister and designer Travis Price.

Local vendors will be saying hello to Kitty, too, with the likes of Ume Burger, Toastie Smith and Bubble Nini Tea serving up limited-edition specials, such as Ume’s Bad Badtz-Maru cheeseburger and white peach soda. Auvers Dining is laying on an entire menu of Hello Kitty-inspired dishes, including a Lazy Egg Burger, inspired by Sanrio character Gudetama, the lazy egg. Throughout Hello Kitty Town’s three-month residency there will be a rolling roster of limited-edition eats announced weekly.

Hello Kitty Town is free to enter, so get yourself down to Darling Square and live your best kawaii life, or head to the Hello Kitty Town website to learn more about special events and other pop-ups coming soon.