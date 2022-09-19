Here are all the events celebrating the opening of the revitalised Bondi Pavilion

1. Bliss out to a free evening of music, art and local culture at the Bondi Pavilion Reopening Party
The Pav is back and every corner of the Pavilion will be filled with free art, music, film, tours and workshops from Friday September 23 for your exploratory pleasure. Bliss out to a vibrant selection of local voices. Hear roaring stories from local surf legends in the Yalagang Room, then attend a Dharawal language workshop for families and kids. Book in for a guided architecture tour or wander through the Waverley Art Prize exhibition. Everyone’s invited so make sure you check out the program and come back to the Pav.