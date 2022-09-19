Here are all the events celebrating the opening of the revitalised Bondi Pavilion

Talk about surf culture – here’s how to experience world class arts and community by the beach at the stunningly refurbished Bondi Pavilion this spring

Carefully restored and beautifully revitalised, the historic Bondi Pavilion is finally ready to throw open its doors. They’re warming up the house with a massive cultural and creative program that will show off all its shiny new spaces while bringing people together. Discover free gigs, fascinating tours, fun workshops and school holiday activities for every age and interest.

Many events are free but bookings always essential, so check the What’s On page for dates and tickets.