Aerial shot of Bondi Pavilion with birds flying over it along Bondi beach
Photograph: Supplied

Here are all the events celebrating the opening of the revitalised Bondi Pavilion

Talk about surf culture – here’s how to experience world class arts and community by the beach at the stunningly refurbished Bondi Pavilion this spring

By Time Out in association with Waverley Council
Carefully restored and beautifully revitalised, the historic Bondi Pavilion is finally ready to throw open its doors. They’re warming up the house with a massive cultural and creative program that will show off all its shiny new spaces while bringing people together. Discover free gigs, fascinating tours, fun workshops and school holiday activities for every age and interest. 

Many events are free but bookings always essential, so check the What’s On page for dates and tickets.

Bliss out to a free evening of music, art and local culture at the Bondi Pavilion Reopening Party
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Pavilion

1. Bliss out to a free evening of music, art and local culture at the Bondi Pavilion Reopening Party

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

The Pav is back and every corner of the Pavilion will be filled with free art, music, film, tours and workshops from Friday September 23 for your exploratory pleasure. Bliss out to a vibrant selection of local voices. Hear roaring stories from local surf legends in the Yalagang Room, then attend a Dharawal language workshop for families and kids. Book in for a guided architecture tour or wander through the Waverley Art Prize exhibition. Everyone’s invited so make sure you check out the program and come back to the Pav. 

Hear fascinating true life tales at Bondi Story Room In Conversation
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Pavilion

2. Hear fascinating true life tales at Bondi Story Room In Conversation

There are few places in Australia that capture the national imagination like Bondi, a near mythical place where the city meets the sea. Hear real stories direct from the people who have experienced life in Bondi, including Bidjigal and Gweagal Elder Aunty Barbara Simms-Keeley, local surf lifesaving personality Harry Nightingale, and pioneering female surfer world champion Pauline Menzcer. Their memories of old Bondi, insider tales and singular perspectives will have you in thrall (Wed Sep 21 & Sun Sep 25).

Celebrate artistic excellence at the 2022 Waverley Art Prize opening night
Photograph: Supplied

3. Celebrate artistic excellence at the 2022 Waverley Art Prize opening night

The Waverley Art Prize has supported and cultivated the area’s vibrant arts scene since the ‘80s, with past winners including multi-disciplinary maestro Janet Laurence, still life painter John Bokor and Sulman Prize winner Wendy Sharpe. Toast this year’s 60 finalists and celebrate local excellence at the exhibition’s new home, the sparkling Bondi Pavilion Gallery, on Friday September 23.

Gaze at finalist artworks in your own time
Photograph: Supplied

4. Gaze at finalist artworks in your own time

An exhibition of all the finalists in the 2022 Waverley Art Prize will be on display for three weeks from September 24-October 15, so there’s plenty of time to explore the full collection on your day off. A wide diversity of themes, mediums and styles are on show, and you’re invited to vote for your favourites as part of the People’s Choice Prize.

Get an inside look of the new pavilion at Architecture Tours
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Pavilion

5. Get an inside look of the new pavilion at Architecture Tours

Hear about the mammoth challenges and triumphs involved in restoring Bondi Beach’s grand old dame from the team at award-winning architecture studio Tonkin Zulaikha Greer. Tour the site as they explain how they worked with the Pavilion’s original Georgian revival and Mediterranean features to sympathetically restore the space while respecting its rich heritage. A tour at 10am on September 24 will also be Auslan interpreted.

Take the kids to a Dharawhal Language workshop for families
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Pavilion

6. Take the kids to a Dharawhal Language workshop for families

Join the Gujaga Foundation, who lead language, cultural and research activities within the La Perouse Aboriginal community, for an early childhood introduction to the Dharawal language. Through songs and games, families will learn words from the overarching language spoken from Sydney Harbour to the Illawara, and understand its importance in connecting the local Aboriginal community to their country.

Embark on an intimate stroll through Bondi Beach history
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Pavilion

7. Embark on an intimate stroll through Bondi Beach history

Longtime lifeguard Lawrie Williams (known to many as the ‘Bondi Historian’) will take groups on a behind-the-scenes tour of Australia’s most recognised beach. Weaving personal experiences with his deep knowledge of the place, he’ll share stories spanning decades. Learn about beach inspector Aub Laidlaw and those he expelled from the beach, see the spot where gelato was first introduced to Australia, and hear tales about everything from sharks to Japanese subs, scandals, mermaids and more (Sep 24, Oct 1, Oct 8).

Learn to weave with traditional owners
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Pavilion

8. Learn to weave with traditional owners

Engage with history, art and cultural practices at a weaving workshop run by traditional owners. Gweagal Clan artists Kodie and Tarli will share techniques that have been taught to Dharawal people throughout their lives in order to make rope, nets and traps. You’ll first master the basic way to make a rope, then move onto more advanced techniques to make a basket (Sat Sep 24, 11.30pm, $10). 

Attend Deep Listening: Dharawal language with Ray Ingrey
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Pavilion

10. Attend Deep Listening: Dharawal language with Ray Ingrey

Dharawal is the first known language name for the greater Sydney area, was spoken at first contact in Kamay (Botany Bay) and has survived despite historical efforts to suppress Indigenous culture. In this enlightening talk, chairman of the Gujaga Foundation and Dharawal person Ray Ingrey will share the history of the Dharawal language, its significance and how the foundation is working to revive it today (Sat Sep 24, 2pm, $10). 

Get the inside scoop on the Pavilion’s reinvention
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Pavilion

12. Get the inside scoop on the Pavilion’s reinvention

Despite being a commanding presence on Australia’s most famous beach, the 100-year-old Bondi Pavilion has spent much of its life being neglected, debated and disdained. So how do you transform what was once considered an unsightly white elephant into a vibrant community space fit for the 21st century? At panel discussion The Architecture of an Icon, hear direct from architects, designers, creatives and heritage experts on how they brought this massive project to life. It’s on Sunday September 25 at 1.30pm.

See ARIA-nominated jazz group the catholics
Photograph: Supplied

13. See ARIA-nominated jazz group the catholics

The catholics are one of our most distinctive and long-running musical groups, with over 30 years of performances under their belt. The seven-piece ensemble is known for crafting accessible bops influenced by African, Caribbean, Latin and Eastern music, and delivering their live gigs with toe-tapping flair. Catch them in the Pavilion’s new theatre space on Sunday September 25 for an easy good time. 

Foster budding actors with the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP)
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Pavilion

14. Foster budding actors with the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP)

The ATYP’s long list of alumni includes the likes of Nicole Kidman, Toni Collette, Rose Byrne and Abbie Cornish – and your little ones could be next, as they bring their expertly delivered drama programs to Bondi Pavilion this spring. Join a young creative community at a choose-your-own-adventure story week for Year 5-6 students, or an acting essentials course for Year 7-9s (Sep 26-30, 10am-4pm, $450).

 

Applaud literary talent at the Mark & Evette Moran Nib Literary Award Shortlist Celebration
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Pavilion

15. Applaud literary talent at the Mark & Evette Moran Nib Literary Award Shortlist Celebration

The Nib is the only literary award of its kind presented by a local council, granting $20,000 to an author in recognition of literary merit, research quality, readability and value to the community. Raise a glass to this year’s finalists at a special celebration hosted by comedian and writer Mikey Robins. The winner will be announced on the night and the People's Choice Prize poll launched (Tue Sep 27, 6pm, free).

Witness a magical display of couture, ceramics and dance
Photograph: Supplied/Bondi Pavilion

16. Witness a magical display of couture, ceramics and dance

Internationally acclaimed couturier and sometime Bondi local Bowie Wong will present his debut ceramics collection, alongside priceless couture creations, at a captivating opening night on Friday September 30. In Couture in Motion, graduates from the Sydney Dance Company will bring his pieces to life with a special performance in the Guya Courtyard brimming with style, elegance and motion. The collection, which is inspired by Japanese Zen aesthetics, will be on display until October 3.

Enrol theatre-loving teens in a stagecraft short course
Photograph: Supplied

17. Enrol theatre-loving teens in a stagecraft short course

Before it’s time to raise the curtain, there are a myriad of jobs that must be done to get the show on the road. Young theatre enthusiasts will relish this two-day school holidays workshop that teaches script analysis and research, lighting and set design, sound and modern theatre technology. Delivered by youth arts co-op Shopfront, it’s a rich experience that will develop skills and creativity (Oct 4-5, 10am-3pm, $180).

Get the kids to create and curate their own mini gallery
Photograph: Supplied

18. Get the kids to create and curate their own mini gallery

In this fun, hands-on workshop, artist Laura Jade will teach children from six to 12 years why artworks are arranged in certain ways, and how this shapes our understanding of them. Kids will then become curators of their own mini gallery, theming and styling their ‘exhibition’, working on mini canvas paintings and sculpting a pint-sized plinth from modelling clay (Tue Oct 4, 10am & 1pm, $10).

Nurture young artists at a mixed media workshop
Photograph: Supplied

19. Nurture young artists at a mixed media workshop

If you’ve got an enthusiastic sketcher, painter or collage maker at home, send them to this engrossing art workshop run by painter Genevieve Felix Reynolds. The session starts with a tour of the Waverley Art Prize as they explore the composition, contrast, colour and pattern of exhibited artworks. Reynolds will then guide the group to create their own mixed media artworks using collage and painting (Wed Oct 5, 10am & 1pm, $10).

Take the kids to see the magical Urza and the Shadow in the Dark…
Photograph: Supplied

20. Take the kids to see the magical Urza and the Shadow in the Dark…

This award-winning show of shadow puppetry, music and adventure, presented by Matriark Theatre, will delight children from seven years and up. In Urza and the Song in the Dark, protagonist Urza finds herself lost underground when a mysterious song leads her into a wonderland of caves and lakes deep inside the earth. Surreal and fantastical performances will stoke young (and old) imaginations (Oct 7-8, 11.30am & 2.30pm, $20-$25). 

…then have them learn shadow puppetry
Photograph: Supplied

21. …then have them learn shadow puppetry

Captivated by the show? Send the kids to this special school holiday workshop, in which the team behind Urza will teach 8-12 year olds their unique approach to shadow puppetry. Combining physical performance and shadow play, it’ll get them moving, expressing and creating (Fri Oct 7, 12.30pm, $20).

Listen to an illuminating discussion on art and climate change
Photograph: Supplied

22. Listen to an illuminating discussion on art and climate change

By exploring how the climate emergency enters our personal and collective cultural experience, this panel discussion hopes to inform and inspire. Hear from speakers including Dr Tania Leimbach of the UTS Climate Justice Research Centre and Dr Jenny Newell of the Australian Museum Climate Solutions Centre as they discuss if the imagination that exists between art and climate change can deepen our capacity to respond to environmental crises (Sat Oct 8, 3.30pm, free).

Attend The Power of Art Prizes panel discussion
Photograph: Supplied

24. Attend The Power of Art Prizes panel discussion

In this thought-provoking one-hour panel chaired by Bondi Pavilion Gallery curator Elizabeth Reidy, working artists will discuss the power of art prizes in career development. How does becoming a finalist impact an artist? What effect does it have on their self-confidence? Join artist Fiona Lowry, Philjames and Luke Kennedy as they discuss their experiences and theories (Sat Oct 15, 2pm, free).

