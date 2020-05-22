Holy-loumi! Express Halloumi Making with Bubbles

Learn how to make your own salty, stretchy halloumi at home while sipping on sparkling

Trends in popular cheeses may come and go, but a salty slab of halloumi will always win our hearts. There’s nothing like hearing that perfect ‘squeak’ as you bite into a fresh chunk of halloumi and the salty, gooey core spreads across your tongue. When it comes to texture and taste, halloumi is at the top of the cheese game. The only way that first bite could get any better? If you made that block of cheese with your own hands, of course.

With physical distancing restrictions starting to ease, the curd masters from Omnom Cheese Making are bringing back classes to their HQ at Tramsheds, with smaller numbers and more one-on-one attention. In just two hours, they’ll teach you how to become a halloumi making pro with common kitchen equipment you have at home.

In this beginner-friendly class you’ll gain expert theoretical knowledge, hands-on experience, and you’ll bring home about 250 grams of your own halloumi. The secret ingredient is liquid courage – they’ll keep your glass topped up with bubbles throughout.

The team has made some adjustments to their ever-popular culinary classes to align with the times and keep everyone safe; limiting class numbers to 10 people, a physically distanced class layout, daily disinfection and cleaning of surfaces, and keeping soap and sanitizer handy for everyone.



If there was ever a good reason to leave the house and pick-up a last-minute iso-skill, handmade halloumi is that reason. Head to the website to check out upcoming session times and make a booking. These classes were booking out fast even when they could take more people, so don’t dawdle.