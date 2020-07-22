How to wear a mask correctly – and what you should be avoiding

Health experts are now recommending the use of face masks in public – here's everything you need to know about making this part of your daily routine.

While wearing a mask in public has been the status quo in many countries around the world for quite a while, Australian health experts have only just begun advocating widespread mask use in public over the past few weeks. Here, we’ll break down the reasons for mask use, and how to wear and maintain your mask so that it protects you when you’re out and about.

Why are we being told to wear a mask now?

While we've been living with the reality of the virus and the highs and lows of lockdown life for several months, the crisis in Australia has entered a new and potentially dangerous phase in the past few weeks. Mask use was not recommended for a long time in Australia for several reasons. In part, that advice was to protect stockpiles of medical-grade PPE (personal protective equipment) for frontline health workers during the initial surge in infections back in March.

But it was also not fully understood what protection masks might provide against a virus that was so new and unpredictable. Scientists all over the world have learned a lot about the virus in the past six months, including that mask use can reduce the risk of being infected by as much as 70 per cent. However, the main reason mask use hasn’t been commonplace in Australia until now is because the number of cases in the community was low.

That’s no longer the case.

Community transmission is rapidly on the rise, most devastatingly in Victoria, but also in New South Wales. When the majority of the cases recorded in this country were in returning travellers in hotel quarantine, it was much easier to manage the possible chains of transmission. As those connections are becoming harder to find, correctly wearing a mask, in conjunction with strict hand hygiene, physical distancing, and avoiding high-risk situations like crowds, is the best way to lower your risk of infection when in public.

What mask is best?

According to the World Health Organisation, all face coverings can be useful to certain degrees, depending on the situation you’re in. For general use in situations that are low risk – when you’re outdoors, able to physically distance yourself and observe good hand hygiene – simple cloth masks are effective. Even a bandana or other simple fabric face covering can be somewhat helpful if you’re unable to access anything more sophisticated.

You can increase the protection of a cloth mask by adding a simple filter capable of catching aerosol-sized particles. The best filter material is a HEPA filter, but if you can’t access this specialist material, adding more layers of tightly-woven fabric, layers of kitchen roll or a coffee filter can also improve your protection. However it is important that you are able to breathe comfortably while wearing your mask, so be sure to test this if you are modifying a cloth mask yourself.



P2 masks, also sometimes called N95 masks, are another good general purpose option as they are able to filter out very fine particles. Disposable varieties are also very widely available at hardware stores. However, some masks with filter valves are not recommended, such as those with an exhalation valve, as they do not filter exhaled air. This means that they only protect you but not others should you become infected.

The WHO recommends that surgical-grade masks be worn by people who have been diagnosed as having the virus while they are infectious and in isolation, their caregivers, the elderly, or people with an underlying condition that might make them vulnerable to infection.

How do I put on a mask?

It’s a simple question with a surprisingly complicated answer. The WHO guidelines are as follows.



Before handling your clean mask, thoroughly wash or sanitise your hands.

Inspect your mask for any damage or holes.

Once you’ve put on your mask, ensure that it is flush with your face, leaving no gaps, and that it covers your mouth, nose and chin.

When you are out in public, avoid touching or adjusting your mask as much as possible – your hands can still transmit the virus to your face.



Do not:

Put on a mask that is damaged.

Wear a mask that is wet, soiled or has been worn by another person.

Wear a mask that is loose or ill-fitting.

Wear your mask under your nose.

Wear a mask that makes it difficult to breathe.

How do I take a mask off?

Again, this may be more complicated than you think. The WHO guidelines are as follows.



Before removing your mask, sanitise your hands.

Remove the mask by the straps, ensuring your hands do not make contact with your face.

Pull the mask away from your face, without dragging it down your face.

If you’re out and about, carry a clean plastic, resealable bag (like a sandwich bag) with you and place your mask in there until you are ready to use it again.

When you’re ready to remove your mask from the bag, sanitise your hands and touch only the straps of the mask.



Do not:

Grab the mask with unwashed hands.

Grab the mask by the fabric.

Remove your mask in a hasty or overly forceful manner.

Put your mask in your bag or in direct contact with your belongings, such as your keys or phone, as this could contaminate these items with the virus.

How do I care for my mask?

If you are using a reusable cloth mask, you should wash your mask in hot, soapy water every day. You should also replace the filter every day, making sure that you thoroughly wash or sanitise your hands after removing and disposing of the old one. Maintaining your mask is important, as it can only be an effective protection for you if it is clean and in top condition.