Inn Talks: Female Entrepreneurs

Hear from four female business leaders as they discuss the secrets of their success at the Paddo Inn.

Previous Inn Talks at the Paddo Inn have put a spring in the synapses of Sydneysiders with a range of probing topics, including the art of finding balance, passion projects and sustainability in fashion.

The fourth lecture in the series, in partnership with Veuve Clicquot, promises to be a celebration of female entrepreneurship, as four guest speakers discuss how successful women set, keep and kick goals.

Journalist and media consultant Talitha Cummins will chair a panel featuring Kirsten Kong, owner and principal instructor of Fluidform Pilates, Jerico Tracy, director and curator at Jerico Contemporary, and Amy Parfett, the co-found of wedding planning service WedShed.

Up for discussion will be the approach of these business leaders to short and long-term goals, their tricks and tactics for maintaining upward momentum in their careers, and the vision and motivation that has propelled their success. Following the panel, attendees will have their chance to pick the brains of the speakers during an open floor Q&A session.

Tickets are $55, which includes a flute of Veuve Clicquot and roaming canapés before the event.

The series supports Dress for Success, a not-for-profit organisation that provides donated work clothing, mentoring, job-search skills, career coaching and networking to women in need, to help them secure a job.