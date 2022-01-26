Invasion Day Rally

Time Out Says

Sydney's annual Invasion Day or Day of Mourning rally will take place again in 2022, as January 26 marks 234 years since British military forces invaded Gadigal land and declared British rule over this continent, along with Aotearoa and other Pacific Islands. First Nations people and allies are invited to participate in an act of resistance against continuing systemic racism, deaths in custody and the colonial project.

The rally meets at Town Hall at 10.30am with families and campaigners speaking on injustice. The silent march will head towards Australia Hall on Elizabeth Street, before proceeding to Yabun Festival in Victoria Park.



The global Black Lives Matter movement in mid-2020 sparked protests and demonstrations around the world, and spurred on acknowledgement of the race-related injustices that continues to take place in this country against its original inhabitants, too. People took in droves to post on social media and write captions about how they'd 'do better' – well, here's your chance.



Anyone is welcome. The organisers ask that all attendees wear face masks and practice physical distancing wherever possible. Keep up with updates on the Facebook event.