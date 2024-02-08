Sydney
Jamberoo Action Park

The slogan of this little slice of fun on the South Coast of New South Wales is ‘where you control the action’. Action you will control whether you’re racing down the pitch black tunnel of the Taipan or holding on for dear life during the Perfect Storm’s wild twists and turns. Jamberoo Action Park isn’t just for the adrenaline junkies though – take a moment to lazily drift in a donut around the Rapid River or hop on the chairlift that offers some spectacular views of the vibrant green and mountainous area the park is secluded in.

Details

Address:
1215 Jamberoo Rd
Curramore
Sydney
2533
Contact:
View Website
Price:
$31-$44
