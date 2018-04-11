Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
A range of ceramics on a blue shelf ready to be painted.
Photograph: Supplied
  • Things to do | Classes and workshops
  • Avalon Beach

Jenny's Painted Pots

You don’t have to be an artist to enjoy ceramic painting in an old-fashioned sweet shop

Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Art is for everyone, but the kids will be particularly fond of Jenny’s Painted Pots, which hosts ceramic-painting workshops. You can choose to decorate ceramic mugs, plates, animals or signs and lettering. It’s also home to a traditional lolly shop, so you can taste-test old-timey sweets while you paint. All the arty equipment is supplied, so you’re only job is to get inspired and get painting. It’s a great way to keep the kids entertained when it’s grizzly outside and could be a prime opportunity to produce some sentimental stocking-fillers for the family.

Parents are encouraged to get involved and you can even organise a party just for the grown-ups. You can just pop by, but for groups of more than five booking is advised. All creations will be glazed and fired (for that professional look) and returned to you at a later date.

Details

Address
5/11
Avalon Parade
Avalon
Sydney
2107
Price:
$12-$40
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri 3-5pm; Sat, Sun 10am-4pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.