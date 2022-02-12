Sydney
Kill the Bill Protest

  Things to do, Talks and discussions
  Sydney Town Hall, Sydney
LGBT Rainbow Flag
Photograph: Scott Chernis
Time Out says

This important protest calls for the end of a discriminatory bill that jeopardises trans rights

After an all-night sitting, the Morrison government has passed the Religious Discrimination Bill, which would allow religious schools expel trans kids, in the House of Representatives.

If you think trans kids should not be thrown out of school on the basis of their gender identity, you can join the protest against the bill on Saturday, February 12 from 1pm at Sydney Town Hall.

Don't forget to wear your masks and keep your hands sannied when showing your support for an already marginalised community that continues to face abuse and violence in this, the year of our lord 2022. 

If you feel you need support, please know that help is available and that you are loved. Head to the Lifeline website here or call 13 11 14.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Sydney Town Hall
483 George St
Sydney
2000
Cross street:
Druitt St
Contact:
www.sydneytownhall.com.au
02 9265 9189
Transport:
Nearby stations: Town Hall Station (City Rail)
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8am-6pm

Dates and times

