After an all-night sitting, the Morrison government has passed the Religious Discrimination Bill, which would allow religious schools expel trans kids, in the House of Representatives.

If you think trans kids should not be thrown out of school on the basis of their gender identity, you can join the protest against the bill on Saturday, February 12 from 1pm at Sydney Town Hall.

Don't forget to wear your masks and keep your hands sannied when showing your support for an already marginalised community that continues to face abuse and violence in this, the year of our lord 2022.

If you feel you need support, please know that help is available and that you are loved. Head to the Lifeline website here or call 13 11 14.