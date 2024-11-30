Got the travel bug? Global travel platform Klook is launching Sydney’s newest travel event and its set to take over Carriageworks, giving you access to exclusive travel discounts, prizes and expert travel tips. Best of all? It’s free to attend. On Saturday, November 30, Klook Travel Fest is touching down in Sydney and gearing up to be the city’s biggest travel event of the year, with more than 20,000 visitors expected.

TV personality Faustina ‘Fuzzy’ Agolley will be taking to the stage and giving out huge prizes and flash deals every hour – everything from tickets for Movie World, Sea World and Wet ‘n’ Wild to big discounts on tickets to Universal Studios Japan and Disneyland Resort in California. Major prizes – including trips to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Vietnam and Japan – will also be up for grabs. 'Klook Kreators' Kat and Deja Clark and Sofia Ligeros will join Fuzzy on stage to chat about all things travel and answer any audience questions.

The festival will be split into destination and dedicated experience-focused sections including Hong Kong, Europe, Singapore, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Los Angeles, Nevada, Bali, Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida – plus a ‘rest of the world’ area. At each ‘world’, you’ll find destination experts offering insider travel tips as well as even more deals on activities and experiences, exclusive to event visitors.

The event will be themed around classic ’90s console games – hop around each ‘world section’ to participate in virtual travel-themed games and challenges to put you in the running for the many travel prizes up for grabs.

Head to Hong Kong for the dumpling toss, then to Los Angeles to strike your best Oscar-worthy pose for a roving Glambot on the red carpet. Test your endurance in Singapore’s ‘prize wind tunnel’, eliminate aliens with moon rocks in the Nevada desert and challenge a mate to a game of Island Bowls in the Philippines. Collect a sticker after each activity and jet over to Klook Loot to redeem your prize. Massive prizes and trip giveaways will be happening every session back at the main stage.

Refuel for the fun, games and giveaways by heading to the food trucks inside for delicious food from around the globe. Stick around because from 6pm, the event amps up for a late-night, adults-only edition of Klook Travel Fest featuring cocktails, giant beer pong travel trivia, and DJ Levins spinning '90s hits.



This one-of-a-kind event is set to be a fresh spin on travel expos and an all-round fun day out. Reserve your time slot over here.

Headline event partners include Disneyland California Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The event is in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Korea Tourism Organization, Los Angeles Tourism, Travel Nevada, Mandai, Rail Europe and the Philippine Department of Tourism, and is supported by Air Asia, Jetstar, VietJet, American Tourister, and Bali Buddies.