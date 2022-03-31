Sydney
La Di Darts

Time Out says

A humble pub pastime gets a 21st-century glow up at this ritzy new AR darts bar

There was once a time when every boozer and RSL in the land had a trusty darts board. But alas, as more and more pubs have had gastro glow-ups, and corner hotels have been sold off and reno’d into homes no one can afford, this time-honoured pastime has become a far rarer feature of a night out. Until now, that is, thanks to Funlab’s latest venture.

La Di Darts fuses cutting-edge augmented reality tech, the classic pub game and a nightclub atmosphere to bring Sydneysiders a good time quite unlike anything else in the Harbour City. Still reckon darts isn’t for you? Hold our beer. This isn’t quite the good ol’ game of yore, but rather a ‘gameifed experience’ that aims to tap the same serotonin supplies our overstimulated 21st-century brains crave. You can go old school if you choose, but don’t pass up games like Robin Hood, which morphs the board into an archery arena – just one of a suite of original concepts to try. 

Wondering what the heck ‘augmented reality darts’ is? The boffins at Funlab have developed a projected darts board that can change to a range of different modes of play while automatically keeping score. Pretty schmick, huh? And that's not all. Despite being an activity where people throw pointy things around, darts is a game best played with a drink in your hand, and because this is fancy darts, a frothie just won't cut it. Which is why there’s a menu of signature cocktails and eats so you can make a night of it (and ok yes, also beers). 

You can book either a 60-minute or 90-minute session at one of La Di Darts’ stylish private booths that Gatsby himself would feel at home in. And if you want to keep the good times rolling, you can kick back at the bar or the outdoor terrace after your match.

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon

Details

Address:
82/94 Darlinghurst Rd
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Contact:
www.ladidarts.com.au
Opening hours:
Tue-Wed 5-11pm; Fri-Sun 2pm-midnight
