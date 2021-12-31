Park up a picnic on the lawn and enjoy the midnight fireworks

Huddled between The Sydney Opera House and Government House, Bennelong Lawn offers prime views of the dazzling midnight fireworks in a family-friendly setting. For $250 per person (plus booking fee), not only will you get an exclusive spot to watch the fireworks display with your nearest and dearest, but you’ll also get a gourmet hamper filled with savoury and sweet treats to snack on (vegetarian and other dietary requirement options available). And compared to many of the other NYE parties in the vicinity, this is one of the most affordable options out there.

There will also be a licensed bar on-site selling a variety of beverages and snacks, so you won't need to BYO much for this NYE experience, except for yourself, your low chairs and picnic rugs, and your optimism for a year ahead we hope is a helluva lot better than the one just past.



Secure your spot now via Ticketbooth