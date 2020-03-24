Live Stream: Feeding Rocky the Crocodile

Watch Darling Harbour's most fearsome resident tuck into his lunch from the comfort (and safety) of your own home

Several zoos and aquariums have been delivering the ‘awwwwws’ to Sydneysiders recently, with cute real-time video feeds of tiny penguins and playful dugongs. Well, it’s finally time for adrenaline junkies to get their wildlife fix.

While its doors may be shut to the public at present, the animals at Darling Harbour’s Wildlife Sydney Zoo are still very much in residence, including the park’s fearsome crocodile, Rocky.

For the first time ever, keepers at the zoo will be live-streaming Rocky’s feeding time via the park’s Facebook page. For those who want to add a little learning to the experience, there will also be a live Q&A session before ol’ mate croc’s lunch is served.

The live stream begins at 2.30pm and won’t be for the squeamish. But for those with a strong stomach and a passion for Australian fauna, this just might be the perfect virtual lunch date.