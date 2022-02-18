Time Out Says

Summer just leveled up with this pop-up purveyor of lobster buns and bougie bubbles

Every once in a while, it's good to treat yo' self. Which is precisely what we advise when the Lobster & Co pop-up at Darling Harbour comes to town from February 8-18.

The travelling show of opulence became a sensation during its time in Melbourne and now we Sydneysiders can get a taste of the finer things, by way of butter-poached, wild-caught whole lobster tails stuffed into moreish caramelized brioche buns, finished with the clean tang of buttermilk fennel slaw and served with a side of golden, parmesan truffle fries.

From 11am–3pm and 5–9pm daily, the team at Lobster & Co will be solely serving up lobster rolls, truffle fries, and glasses of Mumm champagne. That's it. And really, what more does one actually need?

The roll in question will set you back $50, with flutes of bubbly at a cool $20, so maybe bring a packed lunch to work that week before your seafood splurge – but trust us, it'll be worth it, darling.

Head to the Lobster & Co website here to get a sneak peak.

Want more ultra-luxe dining? Check out the best restaurants in Sydney right now.