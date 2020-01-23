Lulu’s Goes Italian…at Night

One of Sydney’s best pop-up chefs brings her Italian heritage to Dulwich Hill for one night only

You might recognise Monica Luppi as the face of Lulu’s Hot Tamales, her Mexican-American pop-up that’s fed the masses at Inner West breweries and bars over the course of the last few years. If not, all you need to know is: she’s one heck of a cook.

She also happens to be Italian, hailing from Emilia-Romagna – the northern region famous for Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, mortadella, balsamic vinegar and some of the best pasta in the Boot. On Monday, March 2, she’ll be going back to her roots for a one-night-only pop-up at the Sausage Factory in Dulwich Hill.

The $55 shared, multi-course menu will kick off with Luppi’s take on giardiniera, followed by herbed meatballs, handmade pasta burro e oro (a buttery tomato sauce from her home turf), charred sourdough and a handful of sides, before finishing up with cremine fritte – squares of sweet traditional fried pastry. A full vegan menu will also be available for those of the plant-based persuasion, with a charred broccolini and chilli pasta, as well as vegan gelato from the legends at Mapo in Newtown.

Like all of Luppi’s recipes, the focus will be on quality ingredients from small local producers – and that will extend to the list of NSW wines and craft beers curated by Sausage Factory owner Chrissie Flanagan, too.

Nothing cures a case of the Monday blues quite like a proper Italian feed, so get in quick – spots, as always, are limited.