Max Black

The MaXXX Black philosophy is simple: they like to keep it classy. That's not to say that they aren't replete with all sorts of marvellously dirty and sexy equipment, but that they have gone to some design-heavy lengths to ensure that the place is all about a safe, fun space for their customers, regardless of gender or sexuality. To that end, the tend toward the pricier, high-quality end of the spectrum – as befits it's Newtown location. 

After the more spacious old shop burned down (a sad day for Newtown), the Max Black team moved across the road to upstairs at 249 King Street.

Address:
Level 1
264 King St
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
View Website
02 9557 0122
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10am-midnight
