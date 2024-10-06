You’re never too old to have a ball checking out one of Australia’s largest inflatable obstacle courses, which is fantastic news for Sydneysiders this school holidays. Why? Because the all-ages playground Monster Jump is returning to the Entertainment Quarter from September 28 to October 6 with a brand new arrival.



Jump into some action-packed school holiday fun with this monstrous 280-metre-long jumping castle boasting more than 30 different custom-built obstacles. Race your mates to see who can complete the course the fastest, or take it slow and steady to enjoy your favourite parts. But that’s not all—get ready for the all-new inflatable Monster Sports Jam, making its debut this school holidays in Sydney. Test your skills at the jousting station, shoot hoops on the basketball court, dodge the wrecking ball and more. Whether you opt for one or both courses, you’ll have some serious fun climbing, sliding, bouncing, slipping and tumbling all over the place.



Don’t let the kids have all the fun! Monster Jump is suitable for everyone from children aged three and up to adults. That makes for an epic experience for the whole family – heaps more fun than sitting down in front of a movie. Kids under five will need adult supervision, but there’s one adult included as no extra charge with each toddler pass.



A two-hour obstacle course pass costs $35 for anyone aged five and up, toddler passes are available for $45 (includes one adult). Pick up an all day pass for $60 or just come along and watch, entry is free for spectators.



You can also book a private shaded cabana for $50 at various times during the day. Tickets are available at the gate on the day depending on availability. However, we strongly recommend pre-booking online to guarantee your spot. Passes are based on session times, so make sure to check the website for more info.