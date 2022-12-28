Time Out says

Mopoke is a free arts and culture festival that will have Macquarie Street buzzing for 24 hours straight

For 24 hours straight, Macquarie Street East – from Hyde Park Barracks to the State Library of NSW – will shut down to traffic and come alive with a free festival featuring live music, live theatre, street art, food offerings and a giant glow-in-the-dark Playdough Garden. This 24-hour festival will run from 6pm on Saturday, February 4, all the way through the night until 6pm the following evening.

This first-of-its-kind festival is named after the ‘mopoke’, Australia’s most common owl. And just like the curious owl who can see in the dark, the Mopoke festival will be up all night, sparking your curiosity and shaking up your imagination.

Ten food trucks will showcase the diversity of Sydney’s street food, from Mexican to Vietnamese, Italian and Spanish. Plus there will be wine, ‘bubble bars’ and Espresso Martinis on offer to help give you a buzz through the night.

The large gates of the Hyde Park Barracks will remain open throughout the night so you can enter an art and design market. It will feature 20 pop-up artist studios where you can meet the artists and take part in workshops – with sculptors, painters, tattoo artists and even hair artists.

The Domain will be lit with fire art, for 'Fire in the Domain'. Flame twirlers will perform to the sounds of a live piano, and you’ll be able to kick back while enjoying flambé-style desserts and smoky drinks. Or you could treat yourself to a fine barbecue and bespoke whisky tasting experience – click here to book this Flavours from the Fire experience.

That’s just the start. The Mint, the Sydney Eye Hospital, the State Library and more cultural institutions will all have something unusual going on throughout the day and night.

