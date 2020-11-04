The folks behind the plush, outdoor bed cinemas are kicking things up a notch this year with these floating films

So we've had movies in the park, movies by the beach, outdoor movies in bed, and movies set in front of the glorious Sydney Harbour – you'd almost believe that this city had exhausted all the possible ways of having an al fresco cinematic experience. Until now, that is.

Mov'in Bed is upping the ante on summer movie-going this year an transforming into Mov'in Boat, by bringing a fun (and socially distanced) floating cinema to the harbour. Kicking off on December 3, the water-bound season will run until March 21, 2021. But how will you choose to watch?

Head out onto the lapping harbour waters via rowboat ($119.90 for up to four people – or just you and your date), lie back in a plush day bed on a floating pontoon ($99.90 for two people and $109.90 for three), or go full luxury with the VIP option. It's $149.90 for two people and $169.90 for three people, and you'll get umbrellas, popcorn and access to an exclusive bar, as well as the option to order a sumptuous fine dining spread from Star restaurants like Sokyo (your go-to for melt-in-your-mouth sushi), Black Bar and Grill (juicy steaks aplenty) or Flying Fish (for a real waterfront extrvaganza).

Unless, of course, you've got your own little water vessel, be that a little dinghy or a luxury yacht. Feel free to pull up by the mega high-definition 4K 15-metre screen and tune in to the film, for just $50 per boat (and feel free also to call us when it's a sunny day and you're thinking of taking that baby out for a sail). Should you feel some mid-movie cravings set in, order fresh fish from the nearby markets, pizzas, cocktails and fairy floss waffles and have them xoomed over to your boat or pontoon via jet ski. Now, that's service.



As for what you'll be treated to on screen? It all kicks off on December 3 with romantic classic Dirty Dancing. Over the season, movie-goers will have the chance to bask in the glory of comtemporary favourites like heart-wrencher Lion, Christopher Nolan newbie Tenet, romantic swoon-fest Casablanca and quirky rom-com The Broken Hearts Gallery, as well as a whole lot more. Check here for the full season.