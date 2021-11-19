Taste your way through a lineup of local wine producers

If you love Australian wine and have a taste for those more complex quaffs out there, then this is the perfect summertime event for you. Natty Wine Social is back at Public House Petersham on December 11 for an afternoon of delicious local wines.

Kicking off at noon, the event will be hosted by some local legends in natural wine production and distribution. Vinsight, a supplier of boutique brands across NSW and ACT, Doom Juice, a maverick duo of natural wino devotees, and Imbibo, which champions producers of small quantity vintages, will be bringing the wine times to Petersham. Think delicious pet nats, juicy reds, and more. Taste your way through all the hosts, with nibbles to share and DJs all arvo.

You can also buy wine bottles during the day to take home, in the likely event of you falling in love with one of the drops during your tasting. Let’s be real, it’s bound to happen.

Tickets are essential and $49 per person. You can sign-up to be notified when tickets become available here.