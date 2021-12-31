Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right New Year's Eve at O Bar & Dining

New Year's Eve at O Bar & Dining
Friday December 31 2021
Photograph: O Bar & Dining/Supplied
Photograph: O Bar & Dining/Supplied
Treat yourself to an 8-course NYE tasting menu with wines to pair and a guaranteed window seat

The wheel of time keeps turning, not unlike this plush revolving bar 47 storeys above the streets of the CBD. At O Bar & Dining on NYE, a strictly 18+ event is serving up a delicate eight-course tasting menu with matching wines, plus stellar views of Circular Quay, perfect for marvelling at our world-famous fireworks. 

On the tasting menu, you can expect to try some gourmet delights that will melt in your mouth, including handpicked spanner crab caviar, tuna and scallop Crudo, asparagus and artichoke tofu, herb-crusted loin of wagyu, flash seared wagyu, and steamed Murray cod fillet. Then you’ll satisfy your sweet tooth with an iced apple tart, and dark chocolate delice. Yum!

Book online here.

 

Details
Event website: https://www.obardining.com.au/new-years-eve/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: O Bar and Dining
Address: Lvl 47, Australia Square
264 George St
Sydney
2000
Price: $695 - 875

Dates And Times
