Treat yourself to a 7-course fine-dine dinner to ring in the new year

With cuisine inspired by the vast Australian landscape, Quay is an upmarket restaurant like no other. From its perch at the end of the Overseas Passenger Terminal, with views of the harbour waters that make it one of the most unbeatable spots for watching the fireworks, Quay will be serving up a 7-course fine dining experience so you can ring in the new year with a delectable meal, premium beverages, and of course, the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Kicking off at 7 pm, start off your evening with champagne and canapes on arrival. Then let Executive Chef, Peter Gilmore, wow you with seven courses of pure culinary genius, alongside premium wine pairings by head sommelier Shanteh Wong to match each bite of your meal.

Then at midnight, make a toast to 2022 as you sip on more champagne and enjoy fantastic harbourside views of Sydney's world-famous whizzbangs. This level of luxury does not, of course, come cheap, and a seat will set you back an eye-watering $1,500. But after the dismal year we've had, isn't it about time you treated yo' self?

Book online here.

