See off 2021 with a multi-course degustation and views of the Rose Bay NYE fireworks

Located in Mosman, Ripples Chowder Bay offers stunning views of Clifton Garden’s Beach, making it a prime place to enjoy the last sun rays of 2021 and catch the Rose Bay NYE fireworks.

The New Year’s Eve package Ripples Chowder Bay includes a multi-course menu served with bottomless wines, beers, and non-alcoholic beverages for the entire evening. The menue will feature delectable salmon tartare, lamb rump, Spaghettini served with spanner crab, Bitter chocolate crumble, Buffalo brie, and more.

The cost is $225 per adult, $175 for children aged 12 - 18, and $75 for kids under 12. Book online here.