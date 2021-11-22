Farewell the year that was with an 8-course Ibero-American feast against a backdrop of cityscape views

Want a New Year's Eve event that's lit as hell but isn't gonna cost you and your mates an arm and a leg? Well, the Butler in Potts Point is giving new meaning to the phrase "bang for your buck" with a celebration that delivers heaps of eats, plenty of revelry, and perfect views of the fireworks, for one of the lowest ticket prices in the city.

Watch the sunset for the last time this year from the venue's leafy terrace, one of Sydney's best not-so-secret vantage points for taking in the stunning city skyline. Then, settle in for an 8-course NYE Ibero-American feast for the genuinely bafflingly low cost of $210. This gets you a glass of champagne on arrival and a bespoke dinner menu curated by the venue's Head Chef, Amber Doig. Think oysters, smoked tuna tartare, Hiramasa kingfish, and Wagyu sirloin. Why not add on a two-and-a-half-hour beverage package—which includes white wine sangria, prosecco, and premium wine and beers— for an extra $95 per person?

Once you're happily fed and watered, you can wander out to the end of Victoria St at midnight to catch the fireworks before heading back for cocktails and dancing at the venue’s bar. So gather the gang and secure your spot at the Butler for NYE for some serious bang for your buck.

