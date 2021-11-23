Indulge in a multi-course degustation with guaranteed views of the NYE fireworks

Serving up some of the best views of Sydney Harbour, the Fenwick in Balmain East is a prime spot to spend your New Year’s Eve. For $595 per person, not only will you be guaranteed first-class seats to the fireworks, but you’ll also get to indulge in a multi-course degustation menu with premium beverages, including wines, beers, and non-alcoholic drinks, free-flowing throughout the entire night.

In the food department, you can expect delicious Sydney Rock oysters to start, served with passion fruit gel and lemon balm, then Amaebi prawns with green apple, stracciatella & caviar, Cavatelli with spanner crab, bottarga, lime and chilli, and many more delicate dishes during the evening.

Book online here.