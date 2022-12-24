Time Out says

Sydney is about to get even more festive in the lead up to Christmas, with a massive new wonderland taking over the Royal Botanic Garden and some of Macquarie Street’s historic buildings.

Kicking off on December 9 and running through until Christmas Eve, you can share in the Yuletide wonder with captivating Christmas-themed projections and lights leading to the Royal Botanic Garden, where family and friends will discover a whimsical digital Christmas forest, Christmas market, magical drone sky show and nightly entertainment.

It just wouldn't be Christmas without Australia's answer to Michael Bublé, David Campbell. He'll be performing on December 21, with free nightly entertainment by a Noël House Band, Katie Noonan, Lucy Durack and a whole swag more.

On Macquarie Street, Hyde Park Barracks will lead the way with festive projections of reimagined scenes from Christmas classic 'The Nutcracker', while the State Library, Sydney Hospital and the Mint will dazzle with their own jolly illuminations. The Conservatorium of Music will be transformed into a ‘Sweet Palace’, where characters from ‘The Nutcracker’ will usher guests through to the digital Christmas forest and Noël Christmas market.

Kick back at the Garden Grooves with a cocktail or two, and take in the variety show each night of the festival, where circus performers will dazzle, and choirs will sing merry carols.

This is the perfect way to get a spot of Christmas shopping done too, with over 40 stall holders selling a bunch of goods with the Buy From the Bush initiative, supporting merchants from flood affected areas around the country.

For the full line up, head over to the Noël Sydney website here.

