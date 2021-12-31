Get glammed up for a delectable NYE dinner with matching wines and fireworks from the rooftop

If you prefer your NYE to be a little bit fancy, the super suave Sir Stamford at Circular Quay Hotel is where you want to be. They’re throwing an elegant event to ring in the New Year, and you’re gonna want to save your appetite for this one. Think champagne cocktails, canapes, and charcuterie on arrival (did someone say Truffle Mushroom Arancini and all the cured meats and specialty cheese?), followed by a gourmet three-course dinner, which includes a decadent dessert buffet.

There will also be a beverage package for the evening, with all the premium beer, wine, and soft drinks you desire. And don't worry, Sir Stamford has an uninterrupted view of the fireworks display from its scenic rooftop, so you won't miss a second of this sky-bound spectacular.

Tickets can be purchased for $549 per person here, and what's more, Dine and Discover Vouchers can be used to subsidise your purchase.