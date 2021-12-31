Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right NYE at Sir Stamford

NYE at Sir Stamford

Things to do, Food and drink Sir Stamford at Circular Quay , Circular Quay Friday December 31 2021
Sir Stamford New Year's Eve
1/3
Photograph: Sir Stamford/Supplied
Sir Stamford New Year's Eve
2/3
Photograph: Sir Stamford/Supplied
Sir Stamford New Year's Eve
3/3
Photograph: Sir Stamford/Supplied
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Get glammed up for a delectable NYE dinner with matching wines and fireworks from the rooftop

If you prefer your NYE to be a little bit fancy, the super suave Sir Stamford at Circular Quay Hotel is where you want to be. They’re throwing an elegant event to ring in the New Year, and you’re gonna want to save your appetite for this one. Think champagne cocktails, canapes, and charcuterie on arrival (did someone say Truffle Mushroom Arancini and all the cured meats and specialty cheese?), followed by a gourmet three-course dinner, which includes a decadent dessert buffet. 

There will also be a beverage package for the evening, with all the premium beer, wine, and soft drinks you desire. And don't worry, Sir Stamford has an uninterrupted view of the fireworks display from its scenic rooftop, so you won't miss a second of this sky-bound spectacular.

Tickets can be purchased for $549 per person here, and what's more, Dine and Discover Vouchers can be used to subsidise your purchase.

Details
Event website: https://www.stamford.com.au/hotels/stamford-circular-quay-hotel/events/new-years-eve-sydney
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Sir Stamford at Circular Quay
Address: 93 Macquarie St
Sydney
2000
Price: $549

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers