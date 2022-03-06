Sydney
Oxtravaganza

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Around Oxford Street, Darlinghurst
Drag queen Wonder Mama at Rainbow Crossing, Darlinghurst
Photograph: Daniel Boud | The Fabulous Wonder Mama
Time Out says

The shops and venues of Oxford Street and surrounds pull out the stops during Mardi Gras

Oxtravaganza will take over Oxford Street for a sixth year with live music, drag and special deals enlivening your Darlinghurst shopping trip. As a historic stomping ground for LGBTQIA+ people, bohemians and artists, this cultural hub is inviting Sydney to share in its creativity for two weeks through to March 6.

The festival combines retail with art, cabaret, design, drag shows, fashion, food and drink deals, street stalls and performances. The centrepiece event is Shop Till You Drop day on Saturday February 26 (11am-6pm), during which local shopkeepers will offer discounts and deals. Move along Oxford Street and surrounds sipping bubbles and exploring the best vintage stores, drag queen costumes, and leather, glitter and sequins a-plenty. Live Performers will be roaming the streets and performing inside stores. 

On Shop Till You Drop day you can visit the ‘Naughty Corner’ at the Oxford Hotel for dildo derby racing, lube ice-cream and haircuts from The Naked Barber, Mr Dick Savvy. For family fun, the Oxford Village is hosting kiddies morning with drag queen storytime, fairy floss and glitter hair-dos. Rainbow cake, drag queen throw-downs, wrestling and a boutique fur-baby minding service are all on offer. Visit the Instax “selfie booth” at the Rainbow Crossing for a photo opportunity. Later, at The Hollywood Hotel brings a little bit of Berlin to town – with friends, live performance and tunes.

Throughout the festival you’ll also find bottomless drag brunches, burlesque dinner shows, speed dating with Maxi Shield, boozy life drawing and much more. Choose your adventure at oxtravaganza.com.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Around Oxford Street
Oxford St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Price:
Free

Dates and times

