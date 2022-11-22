Sydney
Oyster Harvest Series x The Tilbury

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • The Tilbury Hotel, Woolloomooloo
  1. Oysters and wine
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Oysters and wine
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Sample some of the country's best oysters and wines over five weeks at this Woolloomooloo classic

If you've been living under a rock, you may not have heard that East 33 the only name you need to know when it comes to throwing back oysters. Specifically, Sydney rock oysters. Now that the education is out of the way, onto the festivities. 

Over the course of five weeks, kicking off from October 18, the revamped Woolloomooloo pub, the Tilbury, will be hosting the Oyster Harvest Sessions in collaboration with the team from East 33. 

Over five successive Tuesday nights, the Tilbury will showcase a rotation of the distinct flavour signatures of the different Sydney Rock Oyster regions, with each oyster variety paired with their ideal wine match from different winemakers.

Each week during the Oyster Harvest Series, a trio of oysters will be presented to guests along with a regional wine, which can be enjoyed together for just 30 bucks. Guests will meet with oyster farmer Brad Verdich and winemakers, along with the Tilbury’s head chef Darrell Felstead, all of whom will be on hand every Tuesday to introduce the different flavour profiles of the oysters and wines, explaining the unique conditions and environments in which they thrive.

This is a luxurious way to kick off the silly season and you can be darn sure it'll be a hit so book your session at the Tilbury's website here, quick smart.

Want a taste of what's to come? Check out this stunning and luxe oyster experience.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
tilburyhotel.com.au/oyster-harvest-series/
Address:
The Tilbury Hotel
12-18 Nicholson St
Woolloomooloo
Sydney
2011
Price:
From $30
Opening hours:
5-9pm

Dates and times

5:00 pmOyster Harvest Series x the TilburyThe Tilbury Hotel From $30-$149
