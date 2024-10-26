It comes as no surprise that Parramatta knows how to throw a party considering they’ve been putting on Parramatta Lanes for over a decade now. After a total of 180,000 people turned out last year, you can trust that this year’s is going to be bigger than ever – with even more vendors jumping on board.



Hosted over four incredible nights, the bustling laneways of Parramatta’s CBD will burst to life with pop-up food stalls, fascinating art installations and pumping live tunes during October 23-26 from 5-10pm (plus, an extra half-hour celebration on Friday and Saturday).



Get your groove on after dark at one of eight pop-up stages with a stacked line-up of musical acts. Find international and local bands including the Colombian psychedelic funk trio Balthvs, the dream pop band from Bangkok Death of Heather, Melbourne artist DoloRRes and Western Sydney’s very own Bodgea Collective. From DJs to Afrobeats and Bollywood to Italian hip-hop, these sounds are the beating heart of Parramatta and beyond.



Ahead of the Powerhouse Museum opening up in Parramatta, the team behind the museum have jumped on board as a partner to present Powerhouse Lane. Celebrating Western Sydney’s vibrant cultural scene, the event will feature food stalls in collaboration with Welcome Merchant, along with the Powerhouse Stage showcasing performances of soul, hip hop, and RnB, curated by We Are Warriors, FBi Radio, and MC Trey.



Of course, the award-winning cultural festival also impresses with a fascinating collection of local artworks and performances. Snap pics beside a giant inflatable flower artwork, before heading to the karaoke area with big screen projections or catch one of the hoverboard dance performances by Shaun Parker & Company.

Follow your nose to 60 global food stalls featuring a multicultural mix of homemade dumplings, perfectly battered prawn tempura, stacked waffles and chocolate drizzled over every fruit you can imagine. Track down the viral TikTok food sensations Spudhole, Thirsty Monkey and FryD on the Eat Street Rooftop car park for even more delicious eats. Then, pair your street food feast with a refreshing ale or fruity cocktail at one of the many pop-up bars. After your feed, continue your exploration as the laneways, rooftop car parks, gardens and arcades are transformed into creative spaces and secret nooks perfect for a boogie.



With so much to eat, drink, see and do, it makes sense to enjoy Parramatta Lanes across the four days – especially considering entry is free.