Pinot & Picasso Surry Hills

An art class with wine
Photograph: Supplied | Pinot & Picasso
A sip and sketch studio in the heart of inner-city Sydney.

An airy painting studio located in the middle of Surry Hills, Pinot and Picasso are a Australia-wide sip and sketch business, with their Surry Hills studio an expansive, light-filled art space in the heart of inner-city Sydney. 

Address:
Prospect House
35 Foster Street
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
www.pinotandpicasso.com.au/surryhills

Neon Nights with Pinot & Picasso

Painting pretty pictures while drinking booze is pretty much always a good idea. But, if you add in some glow-in-the-dark action, a splash of neon face-paint, and a hit of UV light, you may find that everything does suddenly escalate to the very next level. Neon Nights is the realisation of this particular dream, with famed Sydney paint n’ sippers Pinot and Picasso launching a Vivid-special series, just in time for our city’s festival of rainbow lights.  Starting on Saturday, May 28, and running until Saturday, June 18, Neon Nights will be submerging Pinot and Picasso’s Surry Hills studio in after-dark fun for all those who enjoy a lil’ bit of a glow-up when it comes to their artistic practice. These three-hour sessions come with three different theme options, including Van Glow – a homage to the king of starry nights, Fresh Kicks – a '90s music, sneaker extravaganza, and Boogie – a disco-themed night of painting a glittery disco ball, with everything set to an equally glittery '80s backing track.  It should be noted that other than providing glassware, Pinot and Picasso are BYO booze and food, and the tickets will cost you $69, so bring all the nourishment you need to keep your artistic fingers going. If you want to get in on the action, and welcome in Vivid in a way that beats the crowds, but keeps you swimming in after-dark, glowing light, then click here to grab yourself (and your neon-lovin’ mates) a ticket.  Want more Vivid? Look at our guide to everything you need to k

