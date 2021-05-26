Load up on Polish doughnuts and dumplings at this all-ages cultural fair

At its popular markets, the alluring scent of baked and fried Eastern European treats has had scores of people lining up outside the Polish Club in Ashfield. While PolArt’s home venue is temporarily closed for a facelift, the cultural hub is keeping the spirit alive over at Pratten Park Bowling Club. At the upcoming Children's Day Winter Carnival on Sunday May 30, you can get amongst more culinary delights as well as an array of other Polish cultural exploits.

Who needs to go to Eurovision when this event boasts live folk ensembles right here in the Harbour City? The day will embrace the best of Polish culture Down Under including traditional dance, theatre, song, prose, and music as well as educational demonstrations, family games, and arts and crafts activities for all ages. For the foodies, there will be a selection of traditional European foods including hot pierogi (Polish dumplings), Polish kielbasa (smoked hunter sausages), and hearty barszcz (beetroot soup). On the sweets front, you can find assorted ciasto (indulgent bundt cakes), kremówka (rich vanilla cream cake), and the ever-popular pączki (plum jam doughnuts).

If you’d like to take home a haul of comfort food for the colder nights on the way, take away frozen pierogi are available for pre-purchase, which come with a range of fillings including cheese and potato, cabbage and mushroom, and pork (a box of ten is $10-$12).

Presale tickets for this day of Polish culture and treats are $10 ($30 for a family), or on the day you can gain entry for $15 ($40 for a family). Grab yours here.