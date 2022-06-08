Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Press Play at Ivy

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Ivy, Sydney
  1. Press Play at Ivy
    Photograph: Ivy/Sam Wong
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Press Play at Ivy
    Photograph: Supplied/Merivale
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Check out this fashion-forward immersive experience Ivy and you and your mates will be shouted a free round of signature cocktails

Inspired by the hypnosis of moonlight on the natural world, Press Play is a new immersive experience of light, sound, costume, and choreography taking over the CBD’s party central Ivy as part of Vivid. 

Held across two nights, guests will be taken on a transformative journey through Ivy’s two-level atrium, featuring kinetic and projection-mapped light installations, bespoke ambient soundscapes, fog, haze, live DJs and roaming performers. Ten avant-garde performers will be dressed in bespoke fashion garments created by costume designer, fashion designer and stylist Kirsty Barros along with creative project lead and stylist Alisha Rich. Each item inspired by the city of Tokyo, Balenciaga, and Anthony Howe’s collaboration with Iris van Herpen, the pieces are designed to disrupt the norm, inspire exploration, and attract the eye to dance.

Press Play is a free event and guests can book a one-hour session from 6pm. After 9.30pm and until late the space will transform into an 18+ only event.

Following your immersive experience, if you choose to dine at MuMu, Bar Totti's, Felix, Ash St. Cellar, Mr. Wong, Jimmy's Falafel or Uccello after 9.30pm with a group of four or more, Merivale will shout you and your table a round of signature cocktails.

Want more? Here’s 10 reasons why Vivid Sydney 2022 will be unlike any before it.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.pressplayivy.com/
Address:
Ivy
330 George St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.merivale.com
02 9240 3000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Daily noon-late

Dates and times

6:00 pmIvy Free
6:00 pmIvy Free
Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.