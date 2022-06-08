Time Out says

Check out this fashion-forward immersive experience Ivy and you and your mates will be shouted a free round of signature cocktails

Inspired by the hypnosis of moonlight on the natural world, Press Play is a new immersive experience of light, sound, costume, and choreography taking over the CBD’s party central Ivy as part of Vivid.

Held across two nights, guests will be taken on a transformative journey through Ivy’s two-level atrium, featuring kinetic and projection-mapped light installations, bespoke ambient soundscapes, fog, haze, live DJs and roaming performers. Ten avant-garde performers will be dressed in bespoke fashion garments created by costume designer, fashion designer and stylist Kirsty Barros along with creative project lead and stylist Alisha Rich. Each item inspired by the city of Tokyo, Balenciaga, and Anthony Howe’s collaboration with Iris van Herpen, the pieces are designed to disrupt the norm, inspire exploration, and attract the eye to dance.

Press Play is a free event and guests can book a one-hour session from 6pm. After 9.30pm and until late the space will transform into an 18+ only event.

Following your immersive experience, if you choose to dine at MuMu, Bar Totti's, Felix, Ash St. Cellar, Mr. Wong, Jimmy's Falafel or Uccello after 9.30pm with a group of four or more, Merivale will shout you and your table a round of signature cocktails.